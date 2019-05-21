Overnight storms knocks down trees, causes sporadic power outages

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Heavy rain and strong winds knocked out power for a number of people across the metro late Monday night into early Tuesday morning.

As of 8:45 a.m. Kansas City Power and Light was reporting that nearly 4,000 customers are without power.

At 88th and Summit a large tree crashed down and hit two power lines. That temporarily knocked out power for the two neighboring blocks. It also hit a truck sitting in the driveway of the home.

FOX4 viewer Shayne Lickteig shared the following photo of high near I-35 and 68-Highway in Ottawa, Kansas.

"It's come up more in the last 30 minutes," Lickteig said moments after sending the photo.

FOX4 viewers in Warrensburg, Missouri sent the following photos of damage.

Stay weather aware Tuesday

We need to stay Weather Aware again Tuesday as more heavy rain and storms are in the forecast. Flooding is the primary concern followed by strong to severe storms.

The window for severe weather is 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. in the metro with much better chances east of town during the afternoon hours.

