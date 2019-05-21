Wheatland storm injures 7, damages Lucas Oil Speedway days before big race

WHEATLAND, Mo. — Several people are in the hospital and officials at Lucas Oil Speedway are evaluating operations after a storm with strong winds ripped up a nearby RV park and left the speedway without power on May 21.

Emergency responders evaluated seven people who had sustained injuries, according to a report by KOLR10. Four were taken to a nearby hospital, and three refused medical treatment.

Here’s what the newly-covered grandstand at the Lucas Oil Speedway looks like this morning follow severe weather overnight in Wheatland, MO pic.twitter.com/KDqZaedLu7 — Lauren Barnas KOLR10 (@LaurenBarnas) May 21, 2019

Danny Lorton, General Manager of the Speedway, told KOLR10 they would not be able to operate.

“We are surveying the area tonight without any power and will know more in the morning,” The Lucas Oil Speedway said in a statement on Facebook at 12:11 a.m.

As of now, there has been no official report of a tornado in the area.

The 27th Annual Lucas Oil Show-Me 100 is planned for this coming Thursday, May 23-May 25. The speedway is expected to host thousands of fans.