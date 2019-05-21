With another day of heavy rain, experts keep working to prevent flooding near Indian Creek

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEAWOOD, Kan. -- The steady stream of rain in the metro Tuesday triggered flash flooding in some areas. That left public works crews on both sides of state line on high alert as they closely monitor Indian Creek.

The creek is prone to flooding. In 2017, historic floods near 103rd and Wornall forced out several business.

The Army Corps of Engineers started a study of Indian Creek this spring. They'll determine what causes the flooding and then come up with a recommendation to fix it. The study is expected to take more than a year and should be finished by June 2020.

In the meantime, crews worked to prevent flooding around Indian Creek.

"When I looked at the gauges, it was about halfway there to serious floods," said David Roberts, a special projects engineer for the City of Leawood.

Roberts said the water level in Indian Creek isn't high enough to flood buildings or streets right now. But he's carefully using different systems to track Indian Creek's levels in an already over-saturated area.

"We're pretty water logged across the city. Ground water is up," Roberts said. "Sometimes the cause is blocked, storm pipes or inlets, and we need to get them cleaned out for them to function. Sometimes it's a lot of rain, and there's not much we can do about it. We do keep track of areas that do get flooded, especially if structures get flooded. We try to put them on a list and try to get them out of the flood plain if we can."

On Tuesday, barricades blocked off some flood prone roads in Leawood near Indian Creek.

"If it gets really intense or we get a really strong thunder storm cell come over, then things can change quickly and we can go within an hour or two to everything being fine, to everything being terrible," Roberts said.

KC Water purchased land near 103rd and Wornall, and will demolish the vacant buildings to form a green space.