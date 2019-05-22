2023 NFL Draft will be in Kansas City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The 2023 NFL Draft will take place in Kansas City in the iconic area around Union Station and the National World War I Museum and Memorial. The event will bring together fans to celebrate one of the most-anticipated sports events of the year.

More information will be released at a news conference on Thursday, May 23 at 8:30am at Harvey’s in the Grand Hall at Union Station.

"We are excited to work with the Kansas City Chiefs, the City of Kansas City, and the Kansas City Sports Commission to showcase the area for a week-long celebration of football that will be watched by millions of fans,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement.

Kansas City will decorate buildings in red on Wednesday May 22, 2019 in celebration of the announcement.