Stay Weather Aware Wednesday

21-year-old Lee’s Summit man killed in crash just north of Rolla

Posted 6:15 am, May 22, 2019, by

Deadly crash

PHELPS COUNTY, Mo. — A 21-year-old man from Lee’s Summit, Missouri was killed in a crash just north of Rolla, Missouri late Sunday.

The crash happened around 11 p.m. along Phelps County Road 8010.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s online crash report, Justin E. Tieman drove off the left side of the road, hit a driveway then his car went airborne.

Tieman’s Nissan Altima hit a few trees before returning to the road. Tieman was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected. He died at the scene.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.