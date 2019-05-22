× 21-year-old Lee’s Summit man killed in crash just north of Rolla

PHELPS COUNTY, Mo. — A 21-year-old man from Lee’s Summit, Missouri was killed in a crash just north of Rolla, Missouri late Sunday.

The crash happened around 11 p.m. along Phelps County Road 8010.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s online crash report, Justin E. Tieman drove off the left side of the road, hit a driveway then his car went airborne.

Tieman’s Nissan Altima hit a few trees before returning to the road. Tieman was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected. He died at the scene.