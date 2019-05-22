Classic Cup’s executive chef demonstrates how to make their shrimp tostada

Classic Cup's shrimp tostada
Ingredients:
Corn tortillas
Shrimp (any size), thawed
Mango Peppadew Salsa (recipe below)
Mojo Marinated Shrimp (recipe below)
Avocado Crema (recipe below)
Cilantro
Radishes, shaved
Mango Peppadew Salsa
Ingredients:
1 red onion
2 poblano peppers
2 qt. peppadew
1 c. garlic
1 1/2 qt. diced mango
1 tbsp. S&P
2 tbsp. sugar
Juice from 2 limes
Directions:
Combine onion, peppers, peppadew, and garlic in food processor
Pulse until uniform
Combine with all ingredients in mixing bowl
Mix well
Mojo marinade
Ingredients:
1 c. orange juice
1 c. lime juice
1/4 c. garlic
2 tsp. cumin
1 pinch cayenne
1 pinch oregano
1 pinch salt and pepper
Directions:
Mix all ingredients in a bowl
Place in refrigerator
Avocado crema
Ingredients:
2 avocados
2 c. sour cream
1/2 c. lime juice
1 tbsp. cumin
1 tbsp. salt and pepper
Directions:
Combine all ingredients in food processor and pulse until uniform
Pulse until uniform
Final dish (Shrimp Tostada) preparation:
Place 8 pieces of shrimp in a Ziploc or similar quart-size bag
Generously pour the mojo marinade into the bag, ensuring all shrimp are coated
Seal the bag and place in the refrigerator for 1 hour
Oil a pan on the stovetop over medium heat
Pan fry 2 corn tortillas
Fry each tortilla for one minute, flip and for an additional minute
Once each tortilla is browned, place side by side on a serving plate
Pull marinated shrimp out of the refrigerator
Layer on each tortilla – mango peppadew salsa, 4 piece of mojo marinated shrimp, avocado crema, cilantro and shaved radish
Enjoy!
More recipes:
Sign up to receive a weekly email from FOX4 with the recipes we featured on our FOX4 newscasts.
Click here to add your name to the list.