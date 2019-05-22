Classic Cup’s executive chef demonstrates how to make their shrimp tostada

Stay Weather Aware Wednesday

Classic Cup's shrimp tostada

Ingredients:

Corn tortillas

Shrimp (any size), thawed

Mango Peppadew Salsa (recipe below)

Mojo Marinated Shrimp (recipe below)

Avocado Crema (recipe below)

Cilantro

Radishes, shaved

Mango Peppadew Salsa

Ingredients:

1 red onion

2 poblano peppers

2 qt. peppadew

1 c. garlic

1 1/2 qt. diced mango

1 tbsp. S&P

2 tbsp. sugar

Juice from 2 limes

 Directions:

Combine onion, peppers, peppadew, and garlic in food processor

Pulse until uniform

Combine with all ingredients in mixing bowl

Mix well

Mojo marinade

Ingredients:

1 c. orange juice

1 c. lime juice

1/4 c. garlic

2 tsp. cumin

1 pinch cayenne

1 pinch oregano

1 pinch salt and pepper

Directions:

Mix all ingredients in a bowl

Place in refrigerator

Avocado crema

Ingredients:

2 avocados

2 c. sour cream

1/2 c. lime juice

1 tbsp. cumin

1 tbsp. salt and pepper

 Directions:

Combine all ingredients in food processor and pulse until uniform

Pulse until uniform

Final dish (Shrimp Tostada) preparation:

Place 8 pieces of shrimp in a Ziploc or similar quart-size bag

Generously pour the mojo marinade into the bag, ensuring all shrimp are coated

Seal the bag and place in the refrigerator for 1 hour

Oil a pan on the stovetop over medium heat

Pan fry 2 corn tortillas

Fry each tortilla for one minute, flip and for an additional minute

Once each tortilla is browned, place side by side on a serving plate

Pull marinated shrimp out of the refrigerator

Layer on each tortilla – mango peppadew salsa, 4 piece of mojo marinated shrimp, avocado crema, cilantro and shaved radish

Enjoy!

 

