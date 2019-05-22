Dave Eckert shares his Memorial Day gourmet grilling ideas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Copenhagen street dog from Klubb Krokstrom

Ingredients:

1 hot dog bun

1 picked pølse (hot dog) grilled

1 Tbs Danish remoulade

1 tbs fried onions (like the ones on thanksgiving green bean casserole)

Cucumber onion salad

Directions :

Open bun and layer the cucumber salad in the bottom, place the grilled hot dog, top with Danish remoulade & fried onions.

Danish chips ingredients:

One bag potato chips- cut down the side

1 tbs Danish remoulade

1 tbs Green onions

1 tbs diced yellow onions

Directions:

Cut the chip bag open, toss with Danish remoulade, green onions and yellow onions. Enjoy!

Pickled hot dog

Ingredients:

1 dozen extra long hot dogs (Fritz’s specialty meat has my favorite)

3 cups apple cider vinegar

1 gallon water

1/2 c pickling spice ( dill, peppercorns, clove, allspice, coriander, bay leaves, mustard seed, crushed red pepper)

8 cloves garlic, smashed

Directions:

In a Heavy bottom pot (large enough to fit the hot dogs without sticking out) bring all ingredients except the hot dogs to a boil.

Boil 5 min, add the hot dogs and bring back to a boil for 5 minutes.

Turn the heat off and use a weight to fully submerge the hot dogs.

Let cool in the liquid till you’re ready to grill.

Hot dogs can be stored in liquid for 7 days fully submerged.

Swedish Cucumber Sweet Onion Salad

Ingredients:

1/2 cup cider vinegar

3 Tbs sugar

1/8 teaspoon fresh dill

2 teaspoon salt

1 sweet yellow onion, shaved thinly and Rinsed in cold water.

2 medium-sized English or seedless cucumbers, sliced very thinly

Directions:

Make the dressing by combining vinegar, sugar, and dill. Set aside

Slice cucumber & onions. Toss with kosher salt and let sit 5 min.

Drain off the liquid.

Pour the vinegar dressing over the sliced cucumbers & onions cover with plastic wrap, and let stand for at least 10 minutes. Enjoy alone or on a Copenhagen street dog!

Danish remoulade

Ingredients:

1 1/2 qt prepared mayonnaise

2 Tbs Chopped pickles (or relish)

1/4c sweet yellow onion, small dice

2 Tbs Capers - drained

1 tbs Turmeric

2 tbs apple cider Vinegar

2c Mustard - brown mild (sweet)

2 tbs Parsley - fresh chopped

Pinch white Pepper

1 tbs dill- freshly chopped

Directions:

Place all ingredients in a food processor and pulse till desired consistency. If a more yellow color is desired add more turmeric. Allow flavors to develop overnight.

Salmon from Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar

Ingredients:

1/2 cup sugar

1/2 cup salt

1/4 cup rieger whiskey

Directions:

Mix sugar, salt, and whiskey into a sand mix. Pour onto flesh side of salmon and let sit for 3 hours.

Remove and rinse thoroughly. Pat dry and grill. No extra salt needed.

Beluga lentils

Ingredients:

Green Garlic

Blanched Carrot

Cooked Bacon

Shallot

Butter

White Wine

Directions:

Soak Beluga Lentils in water with thyme sprigs overnight. Pour everything from the soaking container into a stockpot and cook on low heat for 10 minutes or until the lentils are soft.

Thinly shave the green garlic and shallots, small dice the bacon and carrot.

Toss everything in a saute pan until warmed through

To finish the set, add white wine, lemon juice, butter, and salt to taste.

Fresh slaw

Ingredients:

Pink Lady Apples

Watermelon Radish

Carrot

Directions:

Thinly slice equal parts into matchsticks and reserve in lemon water

right before serving, toss the apples, radishes, and carrots in olive oil and salt.

More recipes:

Sign up to receive a weekly email from FOX4 with the recipes we featured on our FOX4 newscasts.

Click here to add your name to the list.