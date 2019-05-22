Even if it rains or floods, La Cygne preparing for 150th anniversary celebration

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LA CYGNE, Kan. -- Broadway St. in La Cygne, Kansas is empty now. But community organizers say they hope to see it packed this weekend for the town's 150th anniversary celebration.

"We’re really excited. We’ve been planning as the historical society for about two years," La Cygne Historical Society President Janet Reynolds said.

But rain and potential flooding may paint a different scene, drawing in fewer people.

"I would be very upset. It’s like you plan for something and if it doesn’t happen, then you have a real reason to be disappointed," La Cygne Historical Museum Curator Ruth Reynolds said.

There's only four ways to get into the town.

Right now, two of them are closed due to flooding: County Road 1095 to the south and Highway 152 coming from the west.

Highway 152 east of town routinely floods, leaving a gravel road to the north open to traffic.

"Which is not the best route to get to town. But those people who grew up here, they know that route because we have a lot of floods," Janet Reynolds said.

Rain or shine, the celebration will go on, with planned outdoor activities moving inside.

"It makes it a little discouraging. We’ll get through this," Ruth Reynolds said.

The people of La Cygne are not strangers to rain and flash flooding. But they hope Mother Nature gives them a break this weekend, as they celebrate 150 years of community.