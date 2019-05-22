FOX4 is your home for the Women’s World Cup, and Power & Light is fan central

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The center of the country will be the center of attention for the Women's World Cup. Not only can you can watch the World Cup on FOX4; you can watch with thousands of fellow soccer fans in downtown Kansas City.
FOX4 with partners at Sporting KC, Power & Light, No Other Pub, KC Live!, Sport KC, and the KC 2026 FIFA World Cup Bid will host Women`s World Cup Watch Parties throughout the upcoming Women`s World Cup matches. The tournament begins on June 7 and concludes on July 7th, with the majority of the matches airing live on FOX4.
Watch parties begin for United States play on June 11 at 2 p.m. when the women take on Thailand, the party begins at noon. Watch on June 16 when the USWNT takes on Chile at 11 a.m., and then again on June 20 when they play Sweden at 2 p.m. No Other Pub will open early at 10 a.m. on matchdays to show a majority of the games on its cinema screen.
Here are all of the Women's World Cup games you can watch on FOX4:
Saturday, June 8, 2019
Spain vs South Africa
10:40am – 1:00pm
Norway vs Nigeria
1:40pm – 5:00pm
Sunday, June 9, 2019
England vs Scotland
10:40am – 1:00pm
Tuesday, June 11, 2019
USA vs Thailand
1:40pm – 5:00pm
Wednesday, June 12, 2019
Germany vs Spain
10:40am – 1:00pm
France vs Norway
1:40pm – 4:00pm
Thursday, June 13, 2019
Australia vs Brazil
10:40am – 1:00pm
South Africa vs China PR
1:40pm – 4:00pm
Friday, June 14, 2019
Jamaica vs Italy
10:40am – 1:00pm
England vs Argentina
1:40pm – 4:00pm
Sunday, June 16, 2019
USA vs Chile
10:40am – 1:00pm
Monday, June 17, 2019
South Africa vs Germany
10:40am – 1:00pm
Nigeria vs France
1:40pm – 4:00pm
Thursday, June 20, 2019
Netherlands vs Canada
10:40am – 1:00pm
Sweden vs USA
1:40pm – 4:00pm
Saturday, June 22, 2019
FIFA Women’s World Cup™ Game – Round of 16
1:40pm – 4:00pm
Sunday, June 23, 2019
FIFA Women’s World Cup™ Game – Round of 16
1:40pm – 4:00pm
Thursday, June 27, 2019
FIFA Women’s World Cup™ Game – Quarterfinal
1:40pm – 4:00pm
Friday, June 28, 2019
FIFA Women’s World Cup™ Game – Quarterfinal
1:40pm – 4:00pm
Tuesday, July 2, 2019 or Wednesday, July 3, 2019
FIFA Women’s World Cup™ Game – Semifinal
1:40pm – 4:00pm
Saturday, July 6, 2019
FIFA Women’s World Cup™ Game – 3rd Place Match
9:40am – 12:00pm
Sunday, July 7, 2019
FIFA Women’s World Cup™ Game – Final
9:40am – 12:00pm
FIFA Women’s World Cup™ Final Postgame.
12:00pm - 1:00pm