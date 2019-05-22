FOX4 is your home for the Women’s World Cup, and Power & Light is fan central

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The center of the country will be the center of attention for the Women's World Cup. Not only can you can watch the World Cup on FOX4; you can watch with thousands of fellow soccer fans in downtown Kansas City.

FOX4 with partners at Sporting KC, Power & Light, No Other Pub, KC Live!, Sport KC, and the KC 2026 FIFA World Cup Bid will host Women`s World Cup Watch Parties throughout the upcoming Women`s World Cup matches. The tournament begins on June 7 and concludes on July 7th, with the majority of the matches airing live on FOX4.

Watch parties begin for United States play on June 11 at 2 p.m. when the women take on Thailand, the party begins at noon. Watch on June 16 when the USWNT takes on Chile at 11 a.m., and then again on June 20 when they play Sweden at 2 p.m. No Other Pub will open early at 10 a.m. on matchdays to show a majority of the games on its cinema screen.

Here are all of the Women's World Cup games you can watch on FOX4:

Saturday, June 8, 2019

Spain vs South Africa

10:40am – 1:00pm

Norway vs Nigeria

1:40pm – 5:00pm

Sunday, June 9, 2019

England vs Scotland

10:40am – 1:00pm

Tuesday, June 11, 2019

USA vs Thailand

1:40pm – 5:00pm

Wednesday, June 12, 2019

Germany vs Spain

10:40am – 1:00pm

France vs Norway

1:40pm – 4:00pm

Thursday, June 13, 2019

Australia vs Brazil

10:40am – 1:00pm

South Africa vs China PR

1:40pm – 4:00pm

Friday, June 14, 2019

Jamaica vs Italy

10:40am – 1:00pm

England vs Argentina

1:40pm – 4:00pm

Sunday, June 16, 2019

USA vs Chile

10:40am – 1:00pm

Monday, June 17, 2019

South Africa vs Germany

10:40am – 1:00pm

Nigeria vs France

1:40pm – 4:00pm

Thursday, June 20, 2019

Netherlands vs Canada

10:40am – 1:00pm

Sweden vs USA

1:40pm – 4:00pm

Saturday, June 22, 2019

FIFA Women’s World Cup™ Game – Round of 16

1:40pm – 4:00pm

Sunday, June 23, 2019

FIFA Women’s World Cup™ Game – Round of 16

1:40pm – 4:00pm

Thursday, June 27, 2019

FIFA Women’s World Cup™ Game – Quarterfinal

1:40pm – 4:00pm

Friday, June 28, 2019

FIFA Women’s World Cup™ Game – Quarterfinal

1:40pm – 4:00pm

Tuesday, July 2, 2019 or Wednesday, July 3, 2019

FIFA Women’s World Cup™ Game – Semifinal

1:40pm – 4:00pm

Saturday, July 6, 2019

FIFA Women’s World Cup™ Game – 3rd Place Match

9:40am – 12:00pm

Sunday, July 7, 2019

FIFA Women’s World Cup™ Game – Final

9:40am – 12:00pm

FIFA Women’s World Cup™ Final Postgame.

12:00pm - 1:00pm