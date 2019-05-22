KCK police looking for driver who struck officer and ran from scene

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Officers are looking for the driver who struck an officer on a motorcycle Wednesday and left the scene.
KCK Police Chief Terry Zeigler reported the incident just before 4:30 p.m. and said the officer was struck near 17th and Grandview and that the driver of the vehicle left the scene.
No description has been released of the suspect driver but a photo of the suspect’s vehicle can be scene in the photo with this story.
The officer who was struck is reported to have minor injuries.
39.107903 -94.648207