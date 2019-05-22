Stay Weather Aware Wednesday

KCK police looking for driver who struck officer and ran from scene

Posted 5:13 pm, May 22, 2019, by

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Officers are looking for the driver who struck an officer on a motorcycle Wednesday and left the scene.

KCK Police Chief Terry Zeigler reported the incident just before 4:30 p.m. and said the officer was struck near 17th and Grandview and that the driver of the vehicle left the scene.

No description has been released of the suspect driver but a photo of the suspect’s vehicle can be scene in the photo with this story.

The officer who was struck is reported to have minor injuries.

Google Map for coordinates 39.107903 by -94.648207.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.