KCK police looking for driver who struck officer and ran from scene

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Officers are looking for the driver who struck an officer on a motorcycle Wednesday and left the scene.

KCK Police Chief Terry Zeigler reported the incident just before 4:30 p.m. and said the officer was struck near 17th and Grandview and that the driver of the vehicle left the scene.

No description has been released of the suspect driver but a photo of the suspect’s vehicle can be scene in the photo with this story.

The officer who was struck is reported to have minor injuries.

Wheel Officer’s bike at 17th & Grandview. pic.twitter.com/llLGppn60s — Terry Zeigler (@KCKPDChief) May 22, 2019