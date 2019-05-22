Lakeside Speedway delays opening due to continued rain and anticipated flooding

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Lakeside Speedway once again has to delay its opening due to the continued rain and anticipated flooding.

When FOX4 spoke with the owner just a few weeks ago, he said he could finally start to see the finish line at his track in Wyandotte County, but the recent weather has forced him to adjust his plans.

“Speedway officials have learned there is an anticipated three-foot rise in river levels due to all of the recent rainfall and already high water levels,” the speedway posted to Facebook.

Crews at the speedway were working to move equipment to higher ground to minimize damage.

Crews were still recovering from the heavy flooding in March that turned Lakeside Speedway into somewhat of a lake and stalled the start of the 65th season.

During the last week of April general manager Pete Howey said there was still a lot of water in the infield.

Since then, Howey and his team have been hard at work. Employees, friends, fans and even drivers turned their wheels to help get things back on track.

Inside the bowl, Howey said pumping has been a challenge between blown hoses and lack of location to pump out the water.

At one point, the track was 8 to 10 feet underwater.

Howey had to gut four of his seven structures including the pit building, which houses the officials' area, concession stands and bathrooms. All new plumbing and electrical was put in because everything was taken out.

"All the equipment down here -- flattop grill, deep frier, some steam tables, a long food warmer -- all lost," Howey told FOX4 in April.

He said he has taken a huge financial hit, but he is keeping a positive attitude for the fans.

"It's sad, but again, you know, we're going to be rebuilt. We're going to have some new items. We'll have some better accommodations," Howey said.