Longhorns on the loose: KCPD chase steers strolling down the street in the Northland

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City police had an amooosing night last week in the Northland.

Two longhorn steers being temporarily kept along Vivion Road escaped, and what resulted was udder chaos. KC police shared the hilarious dash cam footage of it all on Facebook. See it in the video player above.

The steaks were high for the Shoal Creek Patrol Division officers who responded to the call just after 1 a.m. on May 13.

"Only in Shoal Creek!" one officer can be heard saying in the video.

At first it was just one longhorn that police knew of, but then they learned there was another one.

The steers, one brown and one white and black, were just wandering around the road with not a care in the world. Police tried to use their patrol vehicles to corral them back where they belong.

Of course, these two fugitives didn't want to follow orders and a long pursuit followed. There was clearly a real beef between police and these two longhorns!

At times, the steers walked right past some late night drivers, but thankfully they didn't cause any damage.

It took KC officers over an hour to get these longhorns detained. They just weren't moooving where police wanted them to go.

But finally just before 3 a.m. they got one steer back to the farm where he was supposed to be staying and closed the gate. The other fugitive was cornered in a stranger's fenced-in yard and taken home by trailer later.

We sure are thankful these escapees are off the streets.