× No injuries after EF-1 tornado strikes in Atchison County, more severe weather expected Wednesday

ATCHISON COUNTY, Kan. – The National Weather Service have classified the tornado that ripped through parts of Atchison County Tuesday night an EF-1.

The tornado was first reported just after 7 p.m. Tuesday, two miles northwest of Effingham, Kansas. It was on the ground for about nine minutes.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported with this storm.

Multiple tornadoes were also reported in northeast Kansas including Nemaha County.

The National Weather Service said an EF-1 tornado was reported just after 7 p.m. southwest of Oneida, Kansas. This small, brief tornado reportedly damaged outbuildings on one residence, according to the National Weater Service survey.

An EF-3 tornado was reported southeast of Bern, Kansas at 7:20 p.m. This storm damaged several structures with the most severe damage occurring to a home towards the middle of the tornado’s path. Damage to trees and powerlines were also reported. No injuries were reported with this storm as well.

Make sure you stay weather aware Wednesday as parts of the FOX4 viewing area are under a Moderate Risk for storms later in the day.

The FOX4 Weather Team says people who live in and around Butler, Clinton, Warrensburg, Marshall, Sedalia and Warsaw need to be extra alert.

Storms southeast of the metro are expected to produce tornadoes, large hail and damaging winds.

FOX4 will continue to keep you updated both on air and online.