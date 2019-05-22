× St. Louis Blues fan bet on team when odds were 250-1, now could make $100,000

ST. LOUIS — Four months ago, a St. Louis Blues fan visiting Las Vegas placed a $400 bet on his hometown team to win the Stanley Cup.

Back then his bet was an extreme long-shot, at 250-1.

Now, he’s getting closer to becoming $100,000 richer.

Scott Berry was in Vegas in January taking part in a sales conference.

He put $400 on the Blues to win the Cup and he put $100 on the Cardinals to win the World Series.

He’s since had offers to buy the bet slip, but so far, he’s hung onto it out of his faith in the Note.