Flooding postpones opening of lake beaches in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. — What seems to be a never-ending spell of rain that is forecast to stretch through Memorial Day Weekend has led to the delayed opening of two beaches at Jackson County lakes. The parks and recreation department says that Longview Lake Beach and Blue Springs Lake beach won’t open this weekend as scheduled.

The beaches are currently flooded, and FOX4 meteorologists forecast at least an 80 percent chance of rain each day through Sunday with a chance of scattered thunderstorms. Rain chances diminish on Monday and Tuesday before clearing skies take over on Wednesday.

In lieu of opening this weekend, the county says that both closed beaches should open at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 1. When they do open, hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week. Click here for more information about each beach.