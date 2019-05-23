Following tornado outbreak, MSHSAA suspends track and field championships in Jefferson City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Violent storms that killed at least three people and left wide swaths of damage Wednesday and Thursday morning have led the Missouri State High School Activities Association to suspend this weekend's Class 3, 4, 5 track and field championships in Jefferson City.

MSHSAA is urging schools and students not to travel to Jefferson City as first responders and emergency crews clean up from a tornado and severe storms that ravaged the city and region.

Some of the worst damage I’ve seen in Jefferson City. @fox4kc pic.twitter.com/rAPDIkH9hM — Michelle Bogowith (@MBogowith) May 23, 2019

FOX4 will follow developments with this story and update when MSHSAA reschedules the championships.