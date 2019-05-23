Stay Weather Aware Thursday

Following tornado outbreak, MSHSAA suspends track and field championships in Jefferson City

Posted 8:44 am, May 23, 2019, by , Updated at 09:03AM, May 23, 2019

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Violent storms that killed at least three people and left wide swaths of damage Wednesday and Thursday morning have led the Missouri State High School Activities Association to suspend this weekend's Class 3, 4, 5 track and field championships in Jefferson City.

MSHSAA is urging schools and students not to travel to Jefferson City as first responders and emergency crews clean up from a tornado and severe storms that ravaged the city and region.

FOX4 will follow developments with this story and update when MSHSAA reschedules the championships.

