Former Blue Valley employee pleads guilty to hosting underage alcohol party

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- A former Blue Valley School District employee has pleaded guilty to hosting an underage alcohol party and child endangerment charges.

Tiffany Shalberg agreed to plead guilty to those charges in a deal with prosecutors.

In exchange for her plea, prosecutors dismissed an additional charge of child endangerment, four counts of furnishing alcohol to a minor, three counts of child misconduct and one count of promoting obscenity.

Shalberg, who was employed at the school district as an administrative assistant until 2018, was arrested and charged in January 2019.

According to court documents, Shalberg provided alcohol and marijuana to teenagers who partied with her at her home.

One student told investigators that Shalberg would allegedly offer to lie to her parents and tell them everything was OK. Other students said Shalberg took them to local liquor stores to buy alcohol.

Students also told police that the 44-year-old would invite older men to the parties and allegedly showed the teens naked photos of herself and the men.

Through their investigation, police said they learned Shalberg allegedly performed oral sex on a male student at her Overland Park home. Investigators spoke to the student who confirmed the allegation. She has not been charged with committing any illegal sex acts against a minor.

When police interviewed the Overland Park woman, she denied the allegations, arguing that people were "jealous of her financial situation ... and wanted to see her fail," court documents say.

A spokesperson for the Blue Valley School District told FOX4, "Shalberg’s employment with Blue Valley Schools was separated prior to the district’s knowledge of allegations involving minors."

The district later told FOX4: "The school received information that caused concern after Ms. Shalberg’s employment had already been terminated due to performance. The concern was reported to authorities."

In accordance with the plea agreement, Shalberg will have to serve 14 days in jail, pay a fine of $1,000, attend substance abuse and mental health evaluations and not have any unsupervised contact with unrelated minors.

When Shalberg completes her jail time, she will be placed on probation for a period of 18 months.