Have fun and help kids in need at the FOX4 Love Fund’s inaugural kickball tournament

Come join the FOX4 Love Fund for the 1st “Kick it for Kids” kickball tournament!

Register for the 12-team, double elimination tournament held at Rosedale Park in Kansas City, Kan., on Saturday, June 15. Teams will also have the opportunity to bid on raffle items and compete in a team costume contest. Your team is guaranteed at least two games.

Coco Bolos will provide snacks and coupons. Join us after the tournament for the official afterparty at Johnny’s Tavern at Power & Light. Event attendees can enjoy drink and appetizer specials on the reserved patio all night long.

Here are the details:

Registration: 10:30 AM, Kick off at 11 AM

Team Registration (10 player min. 15 player max) : $150

Proceeds benefit Kansas City-area children served by the FOX4 Love Fund for Children and will provide much-needed medical and therapeutic equipment, glasses, hearing aids, school supplies, assistive technology, clothing, beds and bedding, cribs and so much more for little kids who are facing big challenges in their lives.

Click this link for registration information.

We look forward to seeing you out on the field!