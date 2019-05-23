Here’s how you can help people impacted by devastating storms in Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After a series of severe storms and tornadoes devastated areas of southwest and central Missouri, FOX4 is Working for You together with the American Red Cross to raise money for disaster relief to the impacted communities.

Here are three ways you can donate to the Red Cross to help people in need:

Call toll free 1-800-RED CROSS Give online at redcross.org, Text the word REDCROSS to 90999 for a $10 donation.

Financial gifts enable the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from disasters big and small. If you want to help further, you can also sign up to become a volunteer at www.redcross.org