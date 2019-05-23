Kansas City police investigating deadly shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Homicide investigators are at the scene of a deadly shooting on Thursday afternoon where an ambulance picked up a victim at a Dollar General at E. Truman Road and Oakley.

The shooting call came out some time before noon.

FOX4’s Kera Mashek reports that the victim was shot near a house up the hill from the store, drove his vehicle to the parking lot and was met by an emergency crew. However, he did not survive.

Information about what let up to the shooting and any details about a possible suspect haven’t been released yet. FOX4 will update this story with more information as we learn more details.