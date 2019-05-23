Kansas City police investigating deadly shooting

Click here to help Missourians impacted by tornadoes, severe storms
Posted 12:30 pm, May 23, 2019

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Homicide investigators are at the scene of a deadly shooting on Thursday afternoon where an ambulance picked up a victim at a Dollar General at E. Truman Road and Oakley.

The shooting call came out some time before noon.

FOX4’s Kera Mashek reports that the victim was shot near a house up the hill from the store, drove his vehicle to the parking lot and was met by an emergency crew. However, he did not survive.

Scene at a Dollar General at E. Truman and Oakley where a shooting victim was found. He didn’t survive and police are investigating a homicide. (Photo: Kera Mashek/WDAF-TV)

Information about what let up to the shooting and any details about a possible suspect haven’t been released yet. FOX4 will update this story with more information as we learn more details.

