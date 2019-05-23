Kansas City Public Schools offering bus tours of schools to give parents a first-hand look

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- One by one, parents filed onto a school bus Thursday.

They were visiting two primary schools in Kansas City, African-Centered Preparatory Academy and Banneker Elementary. It's part of a KCPS Bus Tour program that allows parents in the district to explore what their schools have to offer.

"We want the entire community to see that Kansas City Public Schools looks different, it looks better and there’s hope here for our students," Parents As Teachers Program Supervisor Candance Cheatem said.

Parents get to meet principles and teachers. They also get a first-hand look at the school's day-to-day activities.

Sisairin Nguyen's son is only three, but she's already preparing for him to start kindergarten.

"Get to see all the children learning. I want my child to get good education, so I want to explore," Nguyen said.

For Nguyen, finding a school that teaches multiple languages is important.

"Because we speak like two languages at home. I want my son to learn more languages," Nguyen said.

Whether a parent chooses a signature school like African-Centered Prep, or a neighborhood school like Banneker, KCPS wants to make a brighter future for its students.

The district said even though school is almost out for the summer, they'll continue to do these tours for parents.