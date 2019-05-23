Massive tornado hits Jefferson City; extensive damage reported

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- A massive tornado swept through Jefferson City overnight, leaving buildings toppled and people trapped.

The tornado was spotted on radar shortly before midnight Wednesday night.

According to Missouri Public Safety, several structures were damaged on Ellis Boulevard near Highway 54.

KMIZ reports that Missouri Task Force One is being called in and residents are being asked to hold off on calling 911 unless they are reporting a traumatic injury.

Missouri Governor Mike Parson tweeted that he's praying for those trapped in the damage. It's unclear how many people were injured or if there were any fatalities.

FOX4 has a crew headed to Jefferson City and will have live reports on FOX4 News beginning at 4 a.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Major tornados across state tonight, including Jeff City. We’re doing okay but praying for those that were caught in damage, some are still trapped - local emergency crews are on site and assisting. — Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) May 23, 2019

In Jefferson City, the state capital, there is extensive damage along Ellis Boulevard near Highway 54. Power lines are down. Traffic is being diverted as @MSHPTrooperGHQ & local first responders go door-to-door. Consider all power lines live.

Stay out of areas with damage. #MoWx pic.twitter.com/cPWQi1tzCJ — MO Public Safety (@MoPublicSafety) May 23, 2019