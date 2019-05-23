Massive tornado hits Jefferson City; extensive damage reported

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- A massive tornado swept through Jefferson City overnight, leaving buildings toppled and people trapped.
The tornado was spotted on radar shortly before midnight Wednesday night.
According to Missouri Public Safety, several structures were damaged on Ellis Boulevard near Highway 54.
KMIZ reports that Missouri Task Force One is being called in and residents are being asked to hold off on calling 911 unless they are reporting a traumatic injury.
Missouri Governor Mike Parson tweeted that he's praying for those trapped in the damage. It's unclear how many people were injured or if there were any fatalities.
This is a developing story and will be updated.