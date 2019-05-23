× Multiple highways across Missouri shut down due to flooding

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — If you’re traveling anywhere in Missouri this Memorial Day weekend, you’ll want to check the Missouri Department of Transportation’s Traveler Information Map.

Continued rain in the midwest has flooded multiple highways. Click or tap here to check which highways in the state are flooded.

More thunderstorms could develop over the next several days. Please remain weather aware as the storms move in from the west of Kansas City. The storm potential will continue through Saturday.

