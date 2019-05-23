One Jefferson City man says moving his car just before the tornado saved his life

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo -- Examples of the strength of the EF-3 tornado that hit Jefferson City litter neighborhoods along its path.

The worst of the damage in the state capital is in a 3-square-mile radius. Most of the houses and apartment buildings in that area have been destroyed.

“I seen it. It was like a black funnel,” Dwight Days said. “And then there was lightening coming down in circles, and it was like bouncing up and down. And I was like, 'Good gracious, there is goes.'"

The tornado took the roof and exterior walls of Days' home with it as it came ripping through.

The sound of sirens woke up Days and his roommate, who was sleeping in another room on the other side of the house. The roommate, who did not want to use his name, woke up to the sirens and wind rushing by.

Getting out of bed to see what was going on, he looked out of his bedroom window just as the house came smashing in on him, knocking him over.

“I guess I took a hit in the head because when I woke up or come back to, I couldn’t see nothing but the moon. It was raining on me, and the roof was gone," Days' roommate said.

Days, on the other hand, got out of bed to move his car when he heard the tornado coming. He said that saved his life.

“The back wall in there fell onto my mattress and everything,” Days said. “I would have been a pancake this morning without the help of the Lord. That’s just all I can say about that.”

Besides homes, the tornado ripped down power line that caused 2,000 customers to lose power.

The damage to the infrastructure is so bad, it could take until Saturday or even Sunday to get the lights turned back on.