Overland Park’s Prairiefire Cinetopia theater acquired by AMC

LEAWOOD, Kan. — The Cinetopia Overland Park 18 will re-open Friday evening as the AMC DINE- IN Prairiefire 18.

Leawood based AMC announced Thursday that they’ve acquired Cinetopia and will be converting those theaters to the AMC brand.

“We’re thrilled to bring the unparalleled experience of AMC DINE-IN to moviegoers at Prairiefire. If movie-lovers in the greater Kansas City area haven’t been out to the theater in a while, or they want to try it for the first time, they’ll love AMC’s take on dinner-and-a movie at a fabulous retail destination,” said AMC Executive Vice President John McDonald.

Employees at Cinetopia were offered positions with AMC. The company also announced the menu will be smaller to begin with.

“AMC Prairiefire 18 will offer innovative menu items from our AMC DINE-IN menu. Guests may notice a smaller menu to start with as we get everything up and running. But we’ll be popping that amazing AMC popcorn from day one,” the company said in a statement.

Ticket prices will also change. The AMC DINE- IN Prairiefire 18 will adjust ticket and concession prices to fit in with AMC standards. Discounts, such as AMC Stubs will be offered at the theater.

In addition to the Overland Park theater, Cinetopia also owns two locations in Washington and one in Oregon.