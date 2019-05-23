× Police searching for missing 17-year-old girl from Pleasant Hill

PLEASANT HILL, Mo. — Police are searching for a missing Pleasant Hill 17-year-old who hasn’t been seen for several hours.

Reyna Oliver was last seen around 3 p.m. Thursday in the area of Smart Road and 159th Street in Pleasant Hill. She’s believed to be on foot and doesn’t have her cell phone with her.

The teen was wearing gray Converse shoes, blue jeans, a dark-colored t-shirt and a dark-colored sweatshirt around her waist. She’s described as 5-foot-1, weighing 115 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Reyna’s location is asked to call Pleasant Hill police at 816-540-9109.