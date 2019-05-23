× Summer curfew to begin in Kansas City on Memorial Day weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The eighth annual summer curfew is set to begin on Friday, May 24, the beginning of Memorial Day weekend.

The curfew will last from Friday through the last weekend in September, according to the city. It will be supported by an increase in police presence.

In most parts of the city, the curfew is set at 10 p.m. for teens 15 and under, and 11 p.m for teens 16-17 years old. In the city’s five entertainment districts – The Plaza, Westport, Downtown/Central Business District, 18th and Vine, and Zona Rosa – anyone under 18 years old must be accompanied by an adult after 9 p.m.

Gina English, social services coordinator for the Kansas City Police Department, told FOX4 last year that, while the city has been offering more youth-friendly events in past years, those spaces are for adults after 9 p.m.

If a student is caught breaking curfew, their parents could receive a fine up to $500, according to the Kansas City police’s website.