Weather Service gives maximum EF-3 rating for tornado that hit Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The tornado that tore through Jefferson City overnight has been given a maximum rating of an EF-3, the National Weather Service says.

However, the agency said some damage points for the mid-Missouri tornado rated from an EF-0 to an EF-2. This is based on a preliminary damage survey, which is still ongoing, the National Weather Service said in a tweet.

Officials estimate winds reached up to 160 mph hour during the Wednesday night tornado. It started around 11:40 p.m.

The tornado cut a path about 3 miles long and a mile wide from the south end of Jefferson City north toward the Missouri River, said police Lt. David Williams.

Emergency workers reported about two dozen injuries, Williams said, and dozens of people were in shelters. Hospitals reported treating injuries such as cuts and bruises.

There were no immediate reports of any deaths or missing people in the capital city of about 40,000, but door-to-door checks were being done Thursday.

The same storm system also hit southwest Missouri near Joplin earlier Wednesday night and smaller towns just southwest of Jefferson City just before it hit the state capitol.

Three people died in Golden City from a tornado that struck there.

Gene Harris, 86, and his 83-year-old wife, Opal, were found dead about 200 yards from their home, and Betty Berg, 56, was killed and her husband, Mark, seriously injured when their mobile home was destroyed, authorities said.

The NWS says it’s possible the tornado that hit southwest Missouri had a 50-mile path. But the agency won’t know for sure whether there was one or multiple tornadoes until teams finish surveying the storm’s path.

The updated preliminary damage survey in Jefferson City shows that so far the max rating for last night's tornado damage was EF-3. Numerous other damage points have rated EF-0 to EF-2. The damage survey is ongoing. #mowx #midmowx pic.twitter.com/BNoDmhkgCY — NWS St. Louis (@NWSStLouis) May 23, 2019