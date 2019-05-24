A week of celebration in Charlotte wraps up Sunday night with the Coca-Cola 600

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHARLOTTE, NC -- Sunday is a racing fans dream, it starts early off with the Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix, followed up with the Indy 500 at mid-day and then wraps up with the Coca-Cola 600 from Charlotte Motor Speedway on Sunday night.

William Byron, in the No. 24 Chevrolet, will lead the field to the green flag a little after 5 pm. Byron becomes the youngest pole winner of the Coca-Cola 600 ever with a qualifying lap of 183.42 mph. Byron is still looking to make his way to victory lane for his first career win. Byron has some great help to get there, his crew chief Chad Knaus has four victories in the 600 and 8 wins overall at Charlotte with driver Jimmie Johnson.

Speaking of Jimmie Johnson he is on a mission to break his two year winless streak. Johnson has dominated Charlotte Motor Speedway with 8 career wins, 16 top five’s and 21 top ten’s. All of those wins came with his former crew chief Chad Knaus. This is the first race of his career at Charlotte without Knaus atop the pit box. Recently Johnson has fared better with 6th place finish at Kansas. Johnson should be a force to be reckoned with Sunday night in Charlotte.

Another driver that is looking to score his first victory of the season is Kevin Harvick. The No. 4 team has run well this season with 5 top five’s and 8 top ten’s in 12 races this season, just hasn’t been able to close the deal for a win. Harvick has three career wins at Charlotte the most recent is 2014 in the fall race.

The team that can adjust to the changes in the track conditions as they change throughout the race will be the team that is battling for the win on Sunday night, so don’t be surprised if William Byron is the youngest driver to win from the pole in the Coca-Cola 600, his crew chief is a magician at Charlotte.