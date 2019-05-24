× Free camping for Missouri residents displaced by tornadoes and flooding

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri residents, who have been displaced from their homes due to damage caused by the recent tornadoes, are eligible to stay in any Missouri State Park campground without cost.

Earlier this year Missouri State Parks made the offer of free camping to residents who were displaced from their homes due to flooding. The offer is being is being extended to those affected by the recent tornadoes and storm damage in southwest and central Missouri.

The residents will be allowed to stay up to 30 days in any state park campground. Campsites will be available on a first-come, first-served basis and campers will need to bring their own camping equipment and supplies.

“Recent tornado and storm damages have devastated many families and individuals,” said Ben Ellis, director of the Division of State Parks. “This is one way Missouri State Parks can assist them until they can return to their homes.”

People requesting the fee waiver should provide documentation from a governmental or charitable organization certifying they have been displaced by flooding in any county in Missouri. For more information about Missouri state park campgrounds can call 800-334-6946 or 800-379-2419 (Telecommunications Device for the Deaf) or go to mostateparks.com.