Gov. Mike Parson signs bill criminalizing abortion after 8 weeks in Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Gov. Mike Parson has signed a bill banning abortions after eight weeks of pregnancy, joining several states in a legislative movement pushing back against Roe v. Wade.

The bill was sent to the governor’s desk after the Missouri House passed it in a 110-44 vote. The passage of the bill drew thousands in both support and protest in Kansas City.

Missouri is just one of several states who have either passed legislation or have attempted to pass legislation to combat the current federal abortion law set by Roe v. Wade.

. @GovParsonMO is signing legislation criminalizing abortion after 8 weeks of pregnancy as I type this tweet, according to his office. He will not be holding any public events, citing recent severe weather as the reason for the private signing ceremony. #moleg — Jason Hancock (@J_Hancock) May 24, 2019

Planned Parenthood Advocates in Missouri tweeted shortly after the signing was announced, chastizing the governor for his action on the bill.

“He has put the health & lives of Missouri women at risk,” the tweet states.

1/x Shame on @GovParsonMO. He has put the health & lives of Missouri women at risk in his race to make our state the one that overturns #RoevWade at the Supreme Court.#StopTheBans #MoLeg https://t.co/IhI1GsxDcK — Planned Parenthood Advocates in Missouri (@PPMO_Advocates) May 24, 2019