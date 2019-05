Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- A homicide investigating is underway in Kansas City, Kansas Friday.

According to KCK police chief Terry Zeigler, it happened near South 71st Street and Kansas Avenue.

Authorities have not released any suspect information or the victim's identity.

If you know anything that can help officials in their investigation, call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.