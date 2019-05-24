× KC man gets 20 years in prison for shooting man to death in front of children, family

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 27-year-old Kansas City man will spend the next 20 years in a state prison for shooting and killing a man in 2016.

Daniel Wilson was sentenced to 20 years for a second-degree murder and five years on armed criminal action in the murder of 27-year-old Tyrone London. The two sentences will be served at the same time.

Wilson pleaded guilty in December 2018 to the charges.

According to charging documents, police were dispatched to a home along Willow Avenue near East 47th Street on May 20, 2016, upon reports of a shooting. Responding officers found London dead in the living room.

Wilson was at the home to pick up his child and the child’s mother for an appointment when he encountered London, the woman’s boyfriend.

According to charging documents, the two had been arguing. When the woman tried to step in, witnesses told police that Wilson said, “I’ll take your life now,” pushed a woman aside and fired several shots at London.

London was shot and killed in front of children and other relatives.