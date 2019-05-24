KCK police confiscate more than 30 guns, explosives in narcotics raid

Click here to help Missourians impacted by tornadoes, severe storms
Posted 3:00 pm, May 24, 2019

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — More than 30 guns, several containers of drugs and a box full of small explosives have been confiscated, according to KCK police social media posts.

The bust took place on May 23 at 67th Street and Leavenworth Road, according to a Facebook post.

Police found more than 30 guns, some with sound suppressors. They also found what appears to be M-80 explosives, which are illegal.

KCK Police Chief Terry Zeigler tweeted about the bust, adding photos that show ammunition, money and several types of drugs.

It’s unclear if anyone was arrested. FOX4 contacted the police, but no one was available to give more information.

