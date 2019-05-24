× KC’s outdoor pools, water parks not opening this weekend, Parks and Rec says

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — If you were planning to head to a Kansas City pool this Memorial Day weekend, you’ll have to change your plans.

The Kansas City Parks and Recreation Department said it will not be opening its outdoor pools and water parks this weekend as planned.

The department says it’s not opening because water temperatures are too low, and the forecast this weekend isn’t going to get them above the 70 degrees that’s required.

The silver lining: spraygrounds will open at 11 a.m. Saturday.

KC Parks and Rec said the outdoor pools will open when the water temperatures go above 70 degrees and then school districts where they’re located are finished with their school year.