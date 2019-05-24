Stay Weather Aware Friday

Royals’ Friday night game postponed due to heavy rain; rescheduled for Saturday night

Posted 6:02 pm, May 24, 2019

(Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Because of expected heavy rain coming to the metro, the Royals have postponed Friday night’s game.

The Royals will now play Friday night’s game against the Yankees on Saturday night at 7:15 p.m., giving the teams a doubleheader. They are also scheduled to play at 1:15 p.m. on Saturday.

Tickets for Friday’s game will be honored for the rescheduled game, the Royals said. Fans don’t have to exchange their tickets if they go to the 7:15 p.m. game.

But if your unable to go to the rescheduled game, you can also use the value of your ticket toward a future regular season Royals game. Exchanges have to be made before the first pitch of the Saturday night game, the Royals said.

For more details about the Royals weather ticket policy, visit this site.

