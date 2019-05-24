Saints Pub & Patio Smokey Joker’s Cuban sandwich

Ingredients:

2.5 oz Shaved Ham

2.5 oz Smoked Pork

2 slices Gruyere (or Swiss) Cheese

2-4 each Pickles

1 oz Brown Mustard

1 each Hoagie bun (or soft French roll)

Equipment:

Saute pan or cast iron

Steak weight or pan for pressing

Build:

1. Heat up pork and ham, cover with cheese.

2. Spread mustard on inside of roll, cover bottom side with pickles.

3. Place meat and cheese on roll, close sandwich, and press with weight on cooking surface.

4. Flip to toast other side and finish melting cheese.

5. Cut in half to serve.

Sandwich should be crispy on the outside and hot inside.

More recipes:

Sign up to receive a weekly email from FOX4 with the recipes we featured on our FOX4 newscasts.

Click here to add your name to the list.