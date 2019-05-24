× Silvio De Sousa approved to play in 2019-20 season after Kansas appeal to NCAA

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The NCAA announced on May 24 that Kansas Men’s Basketball star Silvio De Sousa would be allowed to play in the upcoming season.

De Sousa was originally suppose to sit out for both the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons after a rule violation, but the ruling was reduced after Kansas appealed the decision.

De Sousa was forced to sit out indefinitely by the Jayhawks in October after the NCAA said his guardian was paid to have De Sousa attend KU. A $20,000 contribution from an Adidas employee and a school booster was among the payments.

The 6-foot-9 De Sousa was supposed to be one of the Jayhawks’ top rebounders, but was sidelined while the NCAA examined his eligibility.