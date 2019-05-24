Click here to help Missourians impacted by tornadoes, severe storms
Stay Weather Aware Friday

Silvio De Sousa approved to play in 2019-20 season after Kansas appeal to NCAA

Posted 12:42 pm, May 24, 2019, by

FILE - In this March 10, 2018, file photo, Kansas' Silvio De Sousa (22) celebrates during the second half of the NCAA college basketball championship game against West Virginia in the Big 12 men's tournament, in Kansas City, Mo. Kansas is ranked No. 1 in The Associated Press preseason Top 25 poll released Monday, Oct. 22, 2018. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The NCAA announced on May 24 that Kansas Men’s Basketball star Silvio De Sousa would be allowed to play in the upcoming season.

De Sousa was originally suppose to sit out for both the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons after a rule violation, but the ruling was reduced after Kansas appealed the decision.

De Sousa was forced to sit out indefinitely by the Jayhawks in October after the NCAA said his guardian was paid to have De Sousa attend KU. A $20,000 contribution from an Adidas employee and a school booster was among the payments.

The 6-foot-9 De Sousa was supposed to be one of the Jayhawks’ top rebounders, but was sidelined while the NCAA examined his eligibility.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.