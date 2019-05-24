Surprise! Patrick Mahomes shows up at Children’s Mercy with gifts for patients and their families

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes paid a surprise visit Thursday to Children’s Mercy Hospital.
He spent his time visiting with patients and their families.
Mahomes didn’t show up empty-handed either. He brought a bunch of gifts for the children and the hospital including PlayStations, robots, toys and even clothes.
See photos from the fun afternoon below.
In April Mahomes announced 15 and The Mahomies, his new foundation aimed at improving the lives of children.
According to the foundation’s website, they’re, “dedicated to improving the lives of children by supporting initiatives that focus on health, wellness & communities in need of resources.”