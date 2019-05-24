Surprise! Patrick Mahomes shows up at Children’s Mercy with gifts for patients and their families

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes paid a surprise visit Thursday to Children’s Mercy Hospital.

He spent his time visiting with patients and their families.

Mahomes didn’t show up empty-handed either. He brought a bunch of gifts for the children and the hospital including PlayStations, robots, toys and even clothes.

See photos from the fun afternoon below.

Today, 15 surprised his homies at @ChildrensMercy and donated new PlayStations, robots, shoes and clothes. /// #asteriskcollective ✳️ pic.twitter.com/IFoAFaJKBJ — 15 and the Mahomies (@15andMahomies) May 24, 2019

Thank you @patrickmahomes for a surprise visit with our patients and families AND donating new PlayStations, robots, shoes, clothes and more! We so appreciate you visiting our little MVPs! #GiveMercyKC #ThankfulThursday #asteriskcollective @footlocker @adidas pic.twitter.com/Av4CSsavWZ — Children's Mercy (@ChildrensMercy) May 23, 2019

In April Mahomes announced 15 and The Mahomies, his new foundation aimed at improving the lives of children.