The best time to prepare for severe weather is right now, local expert urges

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The best time to prepare for severe weather is before the storms hit.

"We've had a lot of severe weather throughout our region, and it is in the forefront of everyone's mind," said Angie Springs with the American Red Cross.

Springs said the best time to prepare is right now.

"In the event where a disaster is happening is not the time to scramble to figure out what you need," she said.

Springs suggests finding a tote or bag and filling it with items like a flashlight, food, water and any needed medicines.

"If you have someone in your family with dietary needs, make sure you have foods that they can eat," she said.

Weather radios are also important, and there are additional resources you can find for free -- like a weather app on your cellphone.

"The weather app will go off if there is a watch or warning wherever you are located," Springs said.

The Red Cross' free emergency alerts app can be found of your app store or downloaded directly to your phone.