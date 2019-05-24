× Tornado reported near Odessa in Lafayette County as storms move through metro

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Weather Service confirmed by radar a tornado happened south of Odessa on Friday night.

Severe weather was happening all over the metro, initially starting as damaging winds in Johnson County, Kansas. Most counties in the metro were initially under a tornado watch and later a flash flood warning.

Later, around 7:45 p.m., tornado warnings were issued to the south and southeast of the metro for severe storms capable of producing a tornado.

But as the storm moved to the east, it appears it did produce a tornado. Videos that FOX4 viewers are sending in show rotating funnels clouds, and a confirmed funnel was spotted in Lone Jack just after 8 p.m.

Then the NWS says a tornado was observed south of Odessa, near the small town of Lake Lafayette, around 8:30 p.m.

At this point, the NWS can’t confirm if the tornado touched down, if it caused any damage or how severe it was. Those details will come later.