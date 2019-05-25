× Belton to test tornado sirens Saturday after possible failure

BELTON, Mo. — During the tornado warning Friday night in Belton, residents reported that they didn’t hear the tornado sirens.

In response to the concerns the City of Belton will be conducting a test of the siren system Saturday at 11 a.m.

There will be multiple tests of the entire system as well as tests of the 17 sirens in the city. Belton Emergency Management Agency will have personnel stationed at each siren to determine if there are any problems.

The city is asking for patience during this process as it will be completed as soon as possible. Residents are being asked to not contact 911 dispatchers in regard to the testing.

The entire system test is expected to take about an hour to complete.