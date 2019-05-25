× Dozens of Missouri highways across the state closed because of flooding

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — If you’re traveling anywhere in Missouri this Memorial Day weekend, you’ll want to check the Missouri Department of Transportation’s Traveler Information Map.

Continued rain in the midwest has flooded multiple highways. Click or tap here to check which highways in the state are flooded. The map will also show road construction and other possible delays.

If you come across a flooded road, please turn around. Do not drive through standing water.

More rain and thunderstorms could develop over the next several days. Please remain weather aware. Although it will be scattered at times, the storm potential will continue through Tuesday.

FOX4 meteorologists Joe Lauria, Karli Ritter, Michelle Bogowith, and Garry Frank will keep you apprised of any severe and dangerous weather in our area.

Be sure to download our apps and follow us on Facebook.

Click here for the FOX4 Interactive Radar