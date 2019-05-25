× Jefferson City police looking for volunteers to help with tornado damage cleanup

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Jefferson City police are now asking for volunteers who want to help with tornado recovery.

Officials initially asked that people wanting to help didn’t come to the city to allow emergency officials to work, but now police are sharing how people can assist.

Jefferson City police said people who don’t live in the area but want to help should call 211 and speak with a representative for instructions.

Police said residents who want to assist are asked to report to the Volunteer Reception Center, located at 3600 Country Club Drive in Jefferson City, in the “Sears” wing.

Local volunteers asked to go to the reception center first to get an assignment and a safety briefing before going to a particular area.

FOX4 is also Working for You together with the American Red Cross to raise money for disaster relief to the impacted communities.

Here are three ways you can donate to the Red Cross to help people in need:

Call toll free 1-800-RED CROSS Give online at redcross.org Text the word REDCROSS to 90999 for a $10 donation.

Financial gifts enable the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from disasters big and small. If you want to help further, you can also sign up to become a volunteer at www.redcross.org.