× Jefferson City police make arrests in tornado damaged areas

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Officers, working in the tornado damaged areas on Friday afternoon, were contacted by a business owner regarding two people on his property. The two individuals were contacted at 3rd and Flora near two motorcycles. They told officers that they came from Kansas City, MO to see the tornado damage. During their conversation officers discovered that the two motorcycles were stolen in Kansas City. As the officers were conducting a search of the motorcycles they located two handguns, a .40 caliber and a .45 caliber. They also found numerous narcotics and burglary tools.

Both males suspects are in custody at Cole County Jail and being held on charges of receiving stolen property, possession of narcotics and trespassing.

Around 4 am Saturday morning police were notified that a subject was rummaging through utility trucks parked at 16th and Jefferson. When officers arrived they found that several Ameren UE trucks were entered and tools were missing. Officers located a 38-year-old Jefferson City resident hiding at a local hotel, who left on foot, but was taken into custody after a short foot chase.

Carson Bailey is being held in Cole County on charges of stealing and resisting arrest.