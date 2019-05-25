× Linn County, Kansas, officials searching for missing 16-year-old girl

LINN COUNTY, Kan. — Linn County officials are searching for a missing 16-year-old girl.

Hannah Walker was last seen around 6 p.m. Friday in Prescott, Kansas.

The sheriff’s office said the 16-year-old might be with Kenneth Jones, a 44-year-old man, driving in a 2003 Mitsubishi Eclipse. The Linn County undersheriff told FOX4 that Hannah was not abducted. They believe she possibly ran away from home.

Anyone with information on either Hannah or Jones’ locations are asked to call the Linn County Sheriff’s Office at 913-795-2665.