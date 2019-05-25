× Police investigating early morning homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KCPD is investigating the latest homicide in the area of 41st and Montgall. Officers were called to a house near 41st and Montgall Saturday morning at 12:30 am to a disturbance with a person armed with a gun. When they arrived they found an adult male victim that appeared to have been shot. EMS responded to provide medical treatment, but the victim died at the scene.

Witnesses told police that they heard a disturbance inside the residence that ended up with gun shots being fired. Detectives have talked to everyone involved in the disturbance and are not looking for a suspect at this time.

If anyone has any information about this situation they are asked to call homicide detectives at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS.