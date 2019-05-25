Roof collapses at Liberty daycare during severe storms, forcing it to close

LIBERTY, Mo. -- One metro daycare owner is forced to look for a temporary location after heavy rain and high winds caused the roof to collapse.
The damage happened Friday at Early Explorers Learning Center as severe storms tore through the metro.
"I think the roof has had more water than it was willing to hold," she said.
Cathy Varnell opened the Liberty daycare nearly 7 years ago. She said it could have been a lot worse.
"I praise God no one was in here because ... we have 65 to 75 kids a day," Varnell said.
She's already looking for a temporary location to get the daycare up and running as soon as possible.
"I hope I can find another location for my families because they need to work and they need child care. I will provide them with that the very best way I can," Varnell said.
As crews spent Saturday cleaning up, they remained thankful for all the support helping them through the storm.