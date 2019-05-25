Roof collapses at Liberty daycare during severe storms, forcing it to close

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LIBERTY, Mo. -- One metro daycare owner is forced to look for a temporary location after heavy rain and high winds caused the roof to collapse.

The damage happened Friday at Early Explorers Learning Center as severe storms tore through the metro.

​"I think the roof has had more water than it was willing to hold," she said.

Cathy Varnell opened the Liberty daycare nearly 7 years ago. She said it could have been a lot worse.

"​I praise God no one was in here because ... we have 65 to 75 kids a day," Varnell said.

She's already looking for a temporary location to get the daycare up and running as soon as possible.

"I hope I can find another location for my families because they need to work and they need child care. I will provide them with that the very best way I can," Varnell said.

As crews spent Saturday cleaning up, they remained thankful for all the support helping them through the storm.