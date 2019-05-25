Severe weather threat continues (with breaks)

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

I know this is probably not what most of you want to hear for a couple of reasons, maybe a combination of the two. It's the holiday weekend and you're probably fed up with the rain and constant severe weather threat we've been experiencing. The good news is that it's going to take some time for this to materialize, and not all of your holiday weekend will be complicated by rain.

First off let's start with your rain chances the rest of the day. Are you heading to the lake? Are you spending time outside? You're going to be fine for a good majority of the day. But our rain chances are definitely going up later this afternoon and especially closer to sunset and beyond. Just plan ahead and prepare for this and you're going to enjoy the daytime hours with relative ease.

That being said, the Storm Prediction Center has included us in another Slight risk category for severe weather today. Recall that the Slight risk category was what we were included in yesterday prior to Tornado Watches being issued for the region. I'm not saying this is going to be the case for sure, but I don't want you to take the risk category lightly because of the name "Slight" (we don't come up with the names.)

Here's the first scenario for this afternoon: isolated storms will develop by later in the afternoon and early evening. I don't expect a wide coverage with the initial rain, but it's possible that you're going to get stuck under one of these if you're outside. Just be aware of the radar and your surroundings, and once again, you'll be fine.

I am expecting a bit more widespread coverage to work its way into the metro and points west later in the evening. I think this is when our severe threat increases. If there's no severe storms initially, this turns into a heavy rain event for most.

I still want you to be Weather Aware as a result of the increased severe weather threat though. In almost identical fashion to yesterday, straightline wind gusts and small hail will be the main severe concerns. We can't rule out tornadoes, either. I would expect them of the "spin up" variety like we encountered yesterday, as opposed to the longer track tornadoes of midweek. Does this rule us out of some sort of Tornado Watch later on? Certainly not.

As has been the case in recent days, flooding is our biggest concern in the short term. Flash Flood Watch was extended to Sunday morning. Another 1-3" of heavy rain is possible over locations that simply can't handle it. Remain Weather Aware and we'll keep you posted with mobile notifications regarding the latest watches and warnings.