Weather Service confirms two EF-0 tornadoes hit near Lake Lotawana, Longview Lake

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Weather Service has confirmed that two EF-0 tornado briefly hit Lake Lotawana and south of Longview Lake on Friday night.

Lake Lotawana is a small town in Jackson county, south of Blue Springs and east of Lee’s Summit. Longview Lake sits just south of Kansas City and west of Lee’s Summit in unincorporated Jackson County.

The Longview Lake tornado was the first to hit. It started at 8 p.m. and ended at 8 p.m., according to the NWS. The tornado traveled .25 miles, and the path was 50 yards wide. Winds peaked at 60 mph.

The agency said the Lake Lotawana tornado began at 8:08 p.m. and ended at 8:08 p.m., and the tornado traveled .68 miles. Winds peaked at 60 mph, and the tornado’s path was 25 yards wide, the NWS says.

There has been some damage reported to both areas, but no injuries have been reported from either tornado.

Severe weather was happening all over the metro Friday night, initially starting as damaging winds in Johnson County, Kansas. Most counties in the metro were initially under a tornado watch and later a flash flood warning.

Later, tornado warnings were issued in many counties for severe storms capable of producing a tornado.

There were some initial NWS reports of a “radar-confirmed tornado” near Odessa. But so far, the agency hasn’t said if it actually touched down, if it caused any damage or how severe it was. Those details will come later.

More rain and thunderstorms could develop over the next several days. Please remain weather aware. Although it will be scattered at times, the storm potential will continue through Tuesday.

